HVS Lodging Tax Report - USA 2017

By Thomas A. Hazinski, Managing Director of HVS Convention, Sports, & Entertainment Facilities Consulting and Alex Moon, Associate at HVS Convention, Sports, & Entertainment

Thomas A. Hazinski

Alex Moon

In this sixth annual Lodging Tax Study, HVS Convention, Sports, and Entertainment Consulting surveys lodging tax rates and revenues across the United States. Our study includes a broad range of cities and tracks policy trends in lodging tax impositions. This research identifies the lodging tax rates levied at the state, county, city, and special district levels. We provide data on the collection and distribution of revenue from lodging taxes levied in all 50 States and the 150 largest cities in the United States.

