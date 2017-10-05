Travellers behaviour for UK travellers and travellers from the top ten incoming markets, to destinations in the UK - Source trivago.com

We looked across all the searches and compiled user behaviour data* to reveal where travellers to the UK are vacationing, where they're coming from, how long they're staying and how much they're spending for accommodation this autumn.

Where do visitors to the UK come from?

According to our data, 64% of total searches to UK destinations have been conducted by UK residents travelling domestically. Enchanting autumn also seduces many visitors from across the globe: travellers from Germany, the US, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Australia, France, the Netherlands, Canada and Denmark together account for more than two-thirds of the international search volume for UK destinations.

What are the most popular destinations this autumn?

Despite consistently being one of the most expensive city in the UK, London remains the most sought-after destination in the UK for both groups of travellers. England's capital accounts for 67% of all UK searches from the top 10 visiting countries. However, it accounts for only 17% of domestic search inquiries.

Edinburgh takes the second place followed by Liverpool on the third position for the international travellers. Interesting to note, that Blackpool, the third popular destination for Brits, barely makes the top 30 for visitors coming from abroad.

In regards to country level preferences, England's historic cities attract both groups of visitors, with York ranking in the top 10 for travellers from the US, UK, Australia and Denmark. While Oxford appears within the top destinations for France, Denmark and the US, visitors from the UK and Ireland prefer Newcastle upon Tyne.

What are travellers willing to pay and how long they will stay?

While travellers from the UK will take short trips this autumn as they search mostly for two nights, average duration of stays for international travellers is higher, especially for those heading to London, Edinburgh and Brighton. The longest getaway will take visitors from France, Italy and Denmark, searching for four nights on average.

What else does the data reveal? Travellers from the UK to top destinations are willing to pay an average room-night-rate of £121. Across all destinations they are searching on trivago for higher rates than overseas visitors, at an average of £12 per night. Within the top 10 UK cities, London is on average 29% more expensive with domestic travellers spending £156 per night.

When it comes to international travellers, search behaviour significantly varies. Cardiff has overtaken London for the highest average clicked price and promises a solid margin in autumn season. On the contrary, the lowest average clicked price is for Heathrow at £79 per night. Note that from the top visiting countries, only Irish visitors are willing to pay more than Brits for a hotel stay in London, Edinburgh, Manchester and Cardiff.

*data gathered from all trivago.com searches in the UK between 1 June – 2 August 2017, for the period of 1 October – 30 November 2017.

