Travellers behaviour for travellers from Ireland and travellers from the top ten incoming markets, to destinations in Ireland - Source trivago

We've analysed search behaviour data* for travellers on trivago to uncover where visitors to Ireland are coming from this autumn, what cities they're going to and to compare their search behaviour with those travelling domestically.

Where do visitors to Ireland come from?

In Ireland, the predominance of international traffic is significant. According to the data, 63% of all searches have been made by overseas travellers. Within the top 10 visiting countries, it's not a surprise that UK residents dominate the list with 48% of all searches, followed by travellers from Germany, the US, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Canada, France, Australia and Sweden.

These ten countries account for roughly 86% of searches from overseas, to destinations in Ireland.

What are the most popular destinations this autumn?

Dublin crowns the list of the most sought-after destinations on the Emerald Isle, with six in 10 travellers searching there for a hotel accommodation. The Irish capital city is particularly popular among overseas visitors and accounts for more than three quarters of all international searches.

Among further popular destinations are Killarney, Cork and cultural hot spot Galway, with rankings varying between second, third and fourth place for domestic and inbound travellers.

In comparison to the summer 2017 travel trends report, the top destinations differ remarkably in autumn. Letterkenny, Swords and Athlone make their way to the top 10 cities, outstripping Dingle and other popular summer holiday spots.

What are travellers willing to pay and how long they will stay?

Predictably, travellers from overseas countries are planning to take longer trips than Irish residents. German and Spanish travellers are searching for the longest getaway this autumn as they are planning to stay four nights on average.

What else does the data reveal? Based on the average clicked prices, traveller behaviour shows that Irish residents are willing to spend an average of €18 more for a hotel room in top destinations than visitors coming from off-shore countries. Domestic travellers will pay the highest price of €166 for a night in Dublin.

When it comes to international travellers, Donegal Town has overtaken Dublin for the highest average price, reaching the level of €164 per night.

For further insights and more detailed information about traveller behaviour and popular destinations in Ireland, visit the trivago Hotel Manager Blog.

*data gathered from all trivago.com searches in the Ireland between 1 June – 2 August 2017, for the period of 1 October – 30 November 2017.

