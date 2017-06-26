Performance

STR: Asia Pacific hotel performance for November 2016

LONDON – Hotels in the Asia Pacific region reported mixed results in the three key performance metrics when reported in U.S. dollar constant currency, according to November 2016 data from STR.

Compared with November 2015, the Asia Pacific region reported a 3.1% increase in occupancy to 72.3%. Average daily rate (ADR) dipped 1.0% to US$101.65. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew 2.1% to US$73.49.

Performance of featured countries for November 2016 (local currency, year-over-year comparisons):

China posted growth in occupancy (+5.1% to 69.9%) and RevPAR (+3.9% to CNY379.55). ADR in the country was down 1.2% to CNY543.31. Demand growth (+8.6%) rapidly outpaced supply growth (+3.3%) during the month, and key markets such as Shanghai, Beijing, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou and Sanya all posted performance growth. Meanwhile, smaller markets such as Kunming and Haikou experienced weaker performance due to regional economic issues and strong supply growth.

Malaysia recorded a 4.5% increase in occupancy to 67.8% and a 0.3% rise in ADR to MYR340.44, leading to a 4.9% lift in RevPAR to MYR230.94. STR analysts note that Malaysia's tourism sector has been helped by an influx of Chinese arrivals following the new e-visa and visa-waiver program that began in March 2016. Also factoring into the positive year-over-year comparisons, November 2015 performance was weaker due to tourism issues stemming from the airline disasters as well as political and economic tensions.

Singapore recorded its lowest absolute RevPAR level (SGD216.64) for a November since 2008, a 7.1% decrease from November 2015. The results were split by a 3.3% drop in occupancy to 79.8% and a 3.9% decrease in ADR to SGD271.47. Playing a role in the negative results were consistent supply growth (+3.5% year to date) placing pressure on performance and fewer major events in the market.

South Korea experienced a 0.8% increase in occupancy to 69.1%, but a 5.2% drop in ADR to KRW161,786.72 led to a 4.5% decline in RevPAR to KRW111,835.36. STR analysts attribute the ADR decline to a recent shift in the market landscape, as supply growth in the Upscale and Upper Midscale classes has leveled out ADR from the higher end of the market.

Performance of featured markets for November 2016 (local currency, year-over-year comparisons):

Sydney, Australia, recorded a 0.4% increase in occupancy to 90.3% and a 3.7% lift in ADR to AUD244.68. As a result, the market saw a 4.1% RevPAR increase to AUD221.02. The market benefitted from events business as host of the World Rally Championship and Australian Open Golf. STR analysts also cite increased domestic travel and international arrivals as factors in Sydney's consistent performance growth.

Tokyo, Japan, experienced a 0.6% lift in occupancy to 88.5%, but a 0.6% decline in ADR to JPY19,338.78 kept RevPAR flat at JPY17,124.27. STR analysts note that a lack of supply in Tokyo is combined with strong demand driven by an increase in inbound flights and visa de-regulations. The market has benefitted from the devaluation of the Japanese yen, which has made travel cheaper for international tourists—most notably visitors from China.