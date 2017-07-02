Performance

STR: US hotel results for week ending 17 December

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – The U.S. hotel industry recorded positive results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 11-17 December 2016, according to data from STR.

In year-over-year comparisons, the industry's occupancy increased 4.7% to 54.0%, and average daily rate (ADR) was up 4.8% to US$111.59. As a result, revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew 9.7% to US$60.31.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia, posted the largest increases in occupancy (+20.2% to 62.1%) and RevPAR (+34.6% to US$85.31).

Three additional markets experienced RevPAR growth of more than 20.0% in year-over-year comparisons: Detroit, Michigan (+22.4% to US$58.65); Nashville, Tennessee (+21.6% to US$71.27); and New York, New York (+20.3% to US$250.75). Overall, 16 of the Top 25 Markets saw a double-digit lift in RevPAR for the week.

New York (+13.1% to US$277.33) registered the largest rise in ADR, followed by Washington, D.C. (+12.0% to US$137.31) and Nashville (+10.2% to US$117.27).

After Washington, D.C., seven other markets saw a double-digit lift in occupancy. Detroit (+15.2% to 61.0%) was the only one of those markets to report an increase of more than 15.0% in the metric.

Oahu Island, Hawaii, reported the steepest declines across the three key metrics. Occupancy fell 15.4% to 77.1%, ADR was down 4.9% to US$212.16 and RevPAR dropped 19.6% to US$163.59.

The only other double-digit decrease in the metrics came in Miami/Hialeah, Florida (RevPAR: -10.2% to US$100.05).