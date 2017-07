External Article

Overview 2016 of French hotel industry: €900 million in lost earnings, Paris and Nice suffer

hospitality-on.com

Analysis of monthly evolutions, key figures: discover the first overview of fiscal year 2016 for the French hotel industry. Unsurprisingly, this year was difficult in France; business results were driven down by by results in the PACA Region and even more so in the Paris Region, where the RevPAR dropped significantly. Overall, the lost earnings for the hotel industry is no fewer than 900 millions euros nationwide (CA F&B and other included), despite good performance on other markets in the provinces.