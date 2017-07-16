STR: Preliminary December 2016 data for Munich
Based on daily data from December, Munich reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:
- Supply: +2.8%
- Demand: +1.9%
- Occupancy: -0.8% to 69.0%
- Average daily rate (ADR): -3.6% to EUR119.87
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -4.4% to EUR82.69
STR analysts note that the decreases seem to be due to a strong decline in leisure business between Christmas and New Year's Eve. The usually strong pre-Christmas weekends, popular for international visitors, were not enough to offset that negative performance.
STR will release actual December 2016 results later this month. The November edition of STR's Market Forecast is now available.
