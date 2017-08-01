Performance

STR: US hotel results for week ending 21 January

source: STR

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – The U.S. hotel industry reported positive results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 15-21 January 2017, according to data from STR.

In year-over-year comparisons, the industry's occupancy increased 0.3% to 56.3%, and average daily rate (ADR) rose 4.6% to US$122.34. As a result, revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew 4.9% to US$68.87.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia, posted the largest year-over-year increases in ADR (+115.7% to US$272.40) and RevPAR (+156.4% to US$177.20). Helped by the presidential inauguration ceremony and the Women's March on Washington, the market also recorded an 18.9% occupancy increase to 65.0% for the week.

STR analysts note that when excluding the D.C. market, U.S. ADR growth for the week dropped to 1.4%.

Three additional markets experienced a double-digit lift in RevPAR: Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia (+36.4% to US$35.28); Phoenix, Arizona (+14.6% to US$114.45); and Seattle, Washington (+13.8% to US$85.24).

No market outside of Washington, D.C. reported a double-digit decrease in ADR.

Norfolk/Virginia Beach, saw the week's largest increase in occupancy (+26.3% to 45.2%).

Miami/Hialeah, Florida, reported the steepest declines in ADR (-8.4% to US$214.96) and RevPAR (-13.5% to US$171.07). Occupancy in the market fell 5.5% to 79.6%.

Two additional markets experienced a double-digit decrease in RevPAR: Orlando, Florida (-11.9% to US$81.95), and Houston, Texas (-11.1% to US$62.39).

Houston reported the largest drop in occupancy (-8.6% to 58.2%).