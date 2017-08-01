STR: Downtown D.C. hotels see record demand during inauguration day
"When looking at this year's presidential inauguration, there are three factors that make an analysis of the true impact on hotels difficult—the presence of the Women's March, more alternative accommodations available than any other inauguration and the day of the week," said Jessica Haywood, STR's senior research analyst. "But from the numbers alone, we can see that there were more rooms sold on inauguration day than any other we have on record (since 2001), and rate spikes were substantial the entire weekend."
The number of hotel rooms available in the D.C. CBD is 5.1% higher than what was available for President Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2009. Airbnb also reported more listings than any other night in the D.C. market.
"The Women's March clearly had an impact on hotel performance this year, but it is impossible to tell how much," Haywood said. "It is likely that some inauguration attendees stayed an extra day, while some marchers arrived a day early. Many hotels require a three-day minimum stay during the inauguration – which drives occupancy in the days around the event."
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.