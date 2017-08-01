Performance

STR: Downtown D.C. hotels see record demand during inauguration day

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – The hotel industry in the Washington, D.C., central business district reported more rooms sold on inauguration day 2017 than on any other inauguration day on record, according to data from STR.

"When looking at this year's presidential inauguration, there are three factors that make an analysis of the true impact on hotels difficult—the presence of the Women's March, more alternative accommodations available than any other inauguration and the day of the week," said Jessica Haywood, STR's senior research analyst. "But from the numbers alone, we can see that there were more rooms sold on inauguration day than any other we have on record (since 2001), and rate spikes were substantial the entire weekend."

The number of hotel rooms available in the D.C. CBD is 5.1% higher than what was available for President Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2009. Airbnb also reported more listings than any other night in the D.C. market.