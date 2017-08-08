North American Hoteliers Greeted with Growth in the New Year
Rates and Revenue per Available Room Show Promising Gains in First & Second Quarter of 2017
Twelve-Month Outlook (January – December 2017)
For the next 12 months (January – December 2017), transient bookings are up 3.2 percent year-over-year, and ADR for this segment is up 3.4 percent. When broken down further, the transient leisure (discount, qualified and wholesale) segment is showing occupancy gains of 4.0 percent with ADR gains of 3.1 percent. The transient business (negotiated and retail) segment is flat at -0.1 percent, but ADR is up 4.0 percent. Lastly, group bookings are up 2.1 percent in committed room nights over the same time last year, and ADR is up 2.7 percent.
"To ensure that we continue to ride this wave well into 2017, hoteliers must focus even more on differentiating themselves within their local markets and using business intelligence tools to maximize revenue opportunities to gain reservation pace ahead of competitors," added Hach. "There are a number of factors that affect the health of the hospitality industry on a daily basis, including current events, economic factors and new technologies, and forward pacing data is the key to understanding the marketplace and making the right decisions."
The January NAHR looks at group sales commitments and individual reservations in the 25 major North American markets for hotel stays that are booked by January 1, 2017, from the period of January to December 2017.
*Committed Occupancy – (Transient rooms reserved + group rooms committed) / capacity
The first quarter is comprised of forward-looking data from January through March 2017.
About TravelClick, Inc.
TravelClick offers innovative, cloud-based and data-driven solutions for hotels around the globe to maximize revenue. TravelClick enables over 38,000 hoteliers to drive better business decisions and know, acquire, convert and retain guests. The Company"s interconnected suite of solutions includes Business Intelligence, Reservations & Booking Engine, Media, Web & Video and Guest Management. As a trusted hotel partner with more than 30 years of industry experience, TravelClick operates in 176 countries, with local experts in 39 countries and 14 offices in New York, Atlanta, Bucharest, Chicago, Barcelona, Dubai, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Myrtle Beach, Orlando, Ottawa, Paris, Shanghai and Singapore. Additionally, the Company fosters more than 600 travel-focused partnerships for hotels to leverage. Follow TravelClick on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.