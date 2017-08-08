Performance

STR: US hotel results for week ending 28 January

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – The U.S. hotel industry reported positive results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 22-28 January 2017, according to data from STR.

In year-over-year comparisons, the industry's occupancy increased 1.4% to 57.8%, and average daily rate (ADR) rose 2.3% to US$119.93. As a result, revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew 3.8% to US$69.35.

Six Top 25 Markets saw double-digit growth in RevPAR for the week: Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia (+35.8% to US$86.59); New Orleans, Louisiana (+29.3% to US$122.19); Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia (+24.5% to US$34.88); San Francisco/San Mateo, California (+19.1% to US$177.84); Seattle, Washington (+14.0% to US$100.29); and Oahu Island, Hawaii (+11.4% to US$201.25).

Three of those markets posted a double-digit rise in ADR: New Orleans (+18.7% to US$176.19), Washington, D.C. (+15.8% to US$144.19) and Oahu Island (+10.5% to US$234.91).

Two markets experienced a double-digit lift in occupancy: Norfolk/Virginia Beach (+19.0% to 44.7%) and Washington, D.C (+17.2% to 60.0%).

Miami/Hialeah, Florida, reported the largest decreases in ADR (-8.8% to US$214.15) and RevPAR (-13.1% to US$170.62). Occupancy in the market was down 4.8% to 79.7%.

The steepest declines in occupancy were reported in Houston, Texas (-5.2% to 61.9%), and Phoenix, Arizona (-5.1% to 74.7%).