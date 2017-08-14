Performance

Antwerp - Market Snapshot, 2017

City of the famous Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens, Antwerp is the largest urban area in the Flanders region, the second most important petrochemical centre in the world after Houston, Texas and its port is the second most noteworthy in Europe. Lying on the banks of the river Scheldt, the city positions itself as one of the major commercial hubs in Europe, strategically located between the two metropolitan areas of Antwerp-Brussels-Ghent and the Randstad conurbation in the Netherlands. The city is also the world's diamond capital and an increasingly important international fashion centre.