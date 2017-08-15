HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly negative results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 29 January through 4 February 2017, according to data from STR.

In a year-over-year comparison with the week of 31 January through 6 February 2016:

Occupancy: -1.5% to 55.6%

Average daily rate (ADR): +0.2% to US$119.58

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -1.3% to US$66.51

Among the Top 25 Markets, Super Bowl LI host Houston, Texas, posted the week's largest increase in RevPAR (+100.2% to US$133.68). That spike was driven by the week's largest rise in ADR (+81.1% to US$193.17) and second largest lift in occupancy (+10.5% to 69.2%).

San Diego, California, saw the largest increase in occupancy (+10.9% to 74.0%) and the second largest jump in RevPAR (+23.6% to US$113.23).

Three additional Top 25 Markets experienced a double-digit lift in RevPAR: Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia (+14.0% to US$33.14); Nashville, Tennessee (+13.7% to US$85.80); and Atlanta, Georgia (+12.8% to US$78.22).

In comparison with the week it hosted last year's Super Bowl, San Francisco/San Mateo, California, reported the steepest decline in RevPAR (-32.7% to US$161.91). That decrease was due primarily to the week's largest drop in ADR (-33.1% to US$213.10) as the market's occupancy grew slightly (+0.5% to 76.0%).

New Orleans, Louisiana, reported the next highest decreases in ADR (-25.9% to US$144.42) and RevPAR (-32.6% to US$90.00). Occupancy in the market fell 9.1% to 62.3%.

St. Louis, Missouri, experienced the largest drop in occupancy (-12.0% to 49.6%) and the third largest decrease in RevPAR (-16.7% to US$46.02).

