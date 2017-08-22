HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – The U.S. hotel industry reported negative results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 5-11 February 2017, according to data from STR.

In a year-over-year comparison with the week of 7-13 February 2016:

Occupancy: -4.4% to 59.6%

Average daily rate (ADR): -1.6% to US$121.43

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -5.9% to US$72.41

Among the Top 25 Markets, Seattle, Washington, recorded the week's only double-digit increase in occupancy (+11.3% to 78.0%) and the largest lift in RevPAR (+23.5% to US$112.37). ADR in the market rose 11.0% to US$144.03.

Super Bowl LI host, Houston, Texas, posted the largest rise in ADR (+24.8% to US$142.91), driving the second largest increase in RevPAR (+21.8% to US$95.25). Occupancy in the market dipped 2.4% to 66.6%.

Of the 20 markets to report a RevPAR decrease for the week, four saw a double-digit decline in the metric: Miami/Hialeah, Florida (-24.9% to US$180.01); New Orleans, Louisiana (-22.5% to US$106.45); San Francisco/San Mateo, California (-14.5% to US$179.21); and San Diego, California (-12.1% to US$108.53).

Three markets reported a double-digit ADR decrease: New Orleans (-20.5% to US$150.85), Miami/Hialeah (-19.6% to US$220.69) and San Francisco/San Mateo (-11.6% to US$218.63).

The steepest occupancy declines were reported in Nashville, Tennessee (-8.9% to 63.5%); St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois (-8.8% to 56.0%); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-New Jersey (-8.3% to 56.8%).

In total, 22 of the Top 25 Markets saw occupancy fall during the week.

