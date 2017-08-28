HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 12-18 February 2017, according to data from STR.

In a year-over-year comparison with the week of 14-20 February 2016:

Occupancy: -3.2% to 62.2%

Average daily rate (ADR): +3.1% to US$124.41

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -0.2% to US$77.36

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Francisco/San Mateo, California, recorded the largest year-over-year increase in RevPAR (+43.6% to US$239.06). Performance was driven primarily by the week's largest rise in ADR (+34.9% to US$276.69), while occupancy in the market rose 6.5% to 86.4%.

Four additional markets saw a double-digit lift in RevPAR: Seattle, Washington (+33.0% to US$105.04); New Orleans, Louisiana (+20.7% to US$155.55); Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia (+15.4% to US$89.50); and Boston, Massachusetts (+13.2% to US$91.70).

After San Francisco/San Mateo, two other markets posted a double-digit increase in ADR: New Orleans (+18.2% to US$197.94) and Seattle (+12.8% to US$137.00).

Seattle experienced the only double-digit increase in occupancy (+17.9% to 76.7%).

Los Angeles/Long Beach, California, reported the steepest declines in ADR (-6.7% to US$169.60) and RevPAR (-14.3% to US$137.64). Occupancy in the market fell 8.1% to 81.2%.

Two markets saw a double-digit decrease in RevPAR: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-New Jersey (-10.5% to US$67.01), and Dallas, Texas (-10.1% to US$72.13).

Two markets saw a double-digit dip in occupancy: Orlando, Florida (-10.2% to 76.5%), and Dallas (-10.2% to 67.0%).

