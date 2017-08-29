Marketview Snapshot U.S. Hotels Q4 2016
Lodging demand grew 2.3% year-over-year in Q4, compared with 1.6% in Q3. The solid demand gains pushed up occupancy by a half percentage point to 60.7% in Q4—the highest fourth-quarter occupancy level since STR began recording this metric in 1987.
The year-over-year number of available rooms nationally increased slightly by 1.7%. Rooms under construction grew 2.2% from the Q3 total to about 187,000 units, with another 150,000 rooms expected to open within 12 months.
Despite record occupancy, overall ADR growth was somewhat muted in Q4 at 2.6%. Economy hotels had the largest ADR growth at 3.2% in Q4 compared with a year earlier.
