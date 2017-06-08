Hotels.com Reports Slight Increase in US Hotel Room Prices in 2016 with Savings for Americans Traveling Abroad
- Global hotel prices paid by travelers worldwide remained steady in 2016, according to latest Hotel Price Index from Hotels.com
- U.S. travelers continued to embrace European destinations, and paid less in 2016 in the two most popular international cities London (prices down 11% to $230 per night) and Paris (prices down 12% to $184 per night), compared to 2015
- With an increasingly popular downtown area, Austin, Texas (prices down 2% from 2015 to $159 per night) saw a new presence in the top 10 domestic destinations
- Texas cities dominated the top 10 domestic destinations in 2016 with San Antonio ranking 7th (prices up 1% from 2015 to $127 per night), Houston ranking 8th (prices down 7% to $121 per night) and Austin squeaking in at 10th (prices down 2% to $159 per night)
- New York City (prices down 3% from 2015 to $252 per night), Las Vegas (prices up 5% to $138 per night) and Orlando, Florida (prices up 2% to $112 per night) topped the list of U.S. destinations for international travelers in 2016
The HPI is an annual report on hotel prices in major destinations across the world, tracking the movement in prices that people actually paid* for their accommodation and providing valuable insight into the reasons behind these changes. The data is from bookings made on the hundreds of thousands of hotels on the Hotels.com websites worldwide.
Americans Explore the World2016 was good time for Americans to travel abroad. They had the best travel value with an average 4% price decrease for international hotel bookings. Seven out of 10 of the top international travel destinations for the U.S. saw a significant price decrease, including a 7% drop for Thailand (now $93 per night) and a 2% drop for China (now $134 per night), compared to 2015.
A Hop Across the PondInternational trends such as Brexit have prompted a strengthening of the dollar and best value prices for trips to European hubs. Among cities analyzed in the HPI, the most popular international destinations were London (prices down 11% from 2015 to $230 per night) and Paris (prices down 12% to $184 per night).
Travel to America Remains StrongDespite global economic uncertainty and the average price of hotels in the United States increasing 2% during 2016, international travelers were undeterred. The top 10 most popular American destinations remained consistent. New York (prices down 3% from 2015 to $252 per night), Las Vegas (prices up 5% to $138 per night), Orlando (prices up 2% to $112 per night), Miami (prices down 5% to $186 per night), San Francisco (prices down 3% to $218 per night), Honolulu (prices up 5% to $263 per night), Los Angeles (prices up 5% to $183 per night), San Diego (prices up 2% to $157 per night), Chicago (prices down 3% to $202 per night) and Washington D.C. (prices up 1% to $212 per night) rounding out the top 10.
The Lone Star State Makes a SplashFrom warm weather to bustling businesses and historic landmarks, Texas destinations are as varied as the state is big. In fact, three of the top 10 domestic destinations were cities located within in the Lone Star State: San Antonio ranks 7th (prices up 1% from 2015 to $127 per night), Houston ranks 8th (prices down 7% to $121 per night) and Austin ranks 10th (prices down 2% to $159 per night).
Please visit http://hpi.hotels.com/us-2016/ for more information and to view reports in additional currencies.
*Average prices paid per night inclusive of taxes and fees.
