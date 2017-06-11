HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – The U.S. hotel industry reported positive results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 26 February through 4 March 2017, according to data from STR.

In a year-over-year comparison with the week of 28 February through 5 March 2016:

Occupancy: +1.9% to 64.9%

Average daily rate (ADR): +1.6% to US$122.99

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +3.6% to US$79.77

Among the Top 25 Markets, New Orleans, Louisiana, recorded the largest year-over-year increases across the three key performance metrics. Occupancy in the market rose 11.5% to 79.4%, ADR was up 13.7% to US$181.31 and RevPAR grew 26.8% to US$144.00.

Two additional markets saw RevPAR growth of more than 15.0% for the week: Atlanta, Georgia (+18.6% to US$82.30), and San Diego, California (+15.8% to US$126.83). Overall, seven Top 25 Markets reported a double-digit lift in the metric.

Atlanta was the only other market to post a double-digit rise in ADR (+11.3% to US$111.42).

Orlando, Florida, experienced the only other double-digit increase in occupancy (+10.2% to 86.0%).

Chicago, Illinois, reported the largest decrease in occupancy (-5.4% to 56.8%) and the only double-digit decline in RevPAR (-12.0% to US$63.65). ADR in the market fell 7.0% to US$112.07.

San Francisco/San Mateo, California, reported the largest drop in ADR (-7.3%) but the highest absolute value (US$249.64) in the metric overall.

