STR: Preliminary February data for Abu Dhabi hotels
Based on daily data from February, Abu Dhabi reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:
- Supply: +1.5%
- Demand: +1.7%
- Occupancy: +0.1% to 76.5%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +17.9% to AED577.21
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +18.1% to AED441.63
STR analysts attribute the strong demand and ADR spike to IBTM Arabia (6-8 February) and the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (19-23 February). The ADR percentage change was the highest in Abu Dhabi for any month since February 2015.
STR will release actual February 2017 results later this month.
Contact
Alex Anstett
Media & Communications Coordinator - STR
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.