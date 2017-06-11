LONDON -- STR's preliminary February 2017 data for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, indicates significant growth driven by rate increases.

Based on daily data from February, Abu Dhabi reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:

Supply: +1.5%

Demand: +1.7%

Occupancy: +0.1% to 76.5%

Average daily rate (ADR): +17.9% to AED577.21

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +18.1% to AED441.63

STR analysts attribute the strong demand and ADR spike to IBTM Arabia (6-8 February) and the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (19-23 February). The ADR percentage change was the highest in Abu Dhabi for any month since February 2015.

STR will release actual February 2017 results later this month.

