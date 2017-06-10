LONDON -- STR's preliminary February 2017 data for London, England, indicates occupancy and rate growth.

Based on daily data from February, London reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:

Supply: +2.8%

Demand: +5.5%

Occupancy: +2.7% to 77.6%

Average daily rate (ADR): +4.7% to GBP132.50

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +7.5% to GBP102.85

STR analysts cite London Fashion Week (16-21 February) as a factor in the performance growth.

STR will release actual February 2017 results later this month. The February edition of STR's Market Forecast is now available.

Contact

Alex Anstett

Media & Communications Coordinator - STR

Send Email