STR: Preliminary February data for London hotels
Based on daily data from February, London reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:
- Supply: +2.8%
- Demand: +5.5%
- Occupancy: +2.7% to 77.6%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +4.7% to GBP132.50
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +7.5% to GBP102.85
STR analysts cite London Fashion Week (16-21 February) as a factor in the performance growth.
STR will release actual February 2017 results later this month. The February edition of STR's Market Forecast is now available.
Contact
Alex Anstett
Media & Communications Coordinator - STR
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.