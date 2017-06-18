Cyprus’s supply of beds is overwhelmed by demand - Horwath HTL
Cyprus has seen a booming growth in terms of tourism in 2016. This has been primarily driven by the political situation in neighboring countries as well as a refreshed approach to strategy by the Cyprus Tourism Organization. Supply of beds has been playing catch-up with demand, and multiple tourism related projects are currently underway. However, as tourism numbers are forecasted to continue to grow, with probably accelerated rhythms in the coming years, the market needs to find more ways to cope with the demand.
