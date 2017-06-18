HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – The U.S. hotel industry reported positive results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 5-11 March 2017, according to data from STR.

In a year-over-year comparison with the week of 6-12 March 2016:

Occupancy: +0.8% to 67.4%

Average daily rate (ADR): +3.9% to US$128.61

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +4.8% to US$86.72

Among the Top 25 Markets, Detroit, Michigan, posted the only double-digit rise in occupancy (+20.8% to 76.1%) as well as the largest increases in RevPAR (+29.6% to US$77.05). ADR in the market was up 7.2% to US$101.30.

Denver, Colorado, matched for the week's top ADR percentage increase (+7.2% to US$123.16) and recorded the second-largest spike in RevPAR (+16.1% to US$93.29).

Two additional markets experienced a double-digit climb in RevPAR for the week: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-Wisconsin (+12.8% to US$76.29), and San Francisco/San Mateo, California (+12.3% to US$183.05).

Houston, Texas, saw the only double-digit declines in occupancy (-10.2% to 66.6%) and RevPAR (-14.8% to US$73.09). ADR in the market was down 5.1% to US$109.70.

Chicago, Illinois, was the only other Top 25 Market to show a double-digit decrease in RevPAR (-12.6% to US$74.40).

Miami/Hialeah, Florida, reported the week's largest year-over-year drop in ADR (-5.7% to US$223.99) despite having the highest absolute value in the metric.

