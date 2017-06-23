LONDON – Hotels in Europe reported growth across the three key performance metrics in February 2017, according to data from STR.

Euro constant currency, year-over-year comparisons:

Europe

Occupancy: +2.9% to 64.5%

Average daily rate (ADR): +1.8% to EUR100.08

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +4.7% to EUR64.59

Local currency, year-over-year comparisons:

Hungary

Occupancy: +12.0% to 58.1%

ADR: +4.8% to HUF19,919.04

RevPAR: +17.3% to HUF11,566.69

STR analysts note that several events lifted Hungary's performance, including FeHoVa 2017 (Fishing, Hunting and Arms International Exhibition, 9-12 February), the Budapest Boat Show (23-26 February) and the Budapest Motor Festival (23-26 February).

Netherlands

Occupancy: +4.0% to 64.2%

ADR: +3.5% to EUR107.27

RevPAR: +7.7% to EUR68.88

Hotel performance in the Netherlands was boosted by the ISE 2017 (Integrated Systems Europe) exhibition in Amsterdam (7-10 February). The country's occupancy eclipsed 80% twice during the four-day event.

Switzerland

Occupancy: -0.6% to 58.5%

ADR: -7.9% to CHF229.79

RevPAR: -8.5% to CHF134.44

February marked Switzerland's first year-over-year occupancy decline since August 2016. STR analysts note that Swiss hotels performed better on weekdays than on weekends in February, suggesting more corporate business than leisure business.

Contact

Alex Anstett

Media & Communications Coordinator - STR

Send Email