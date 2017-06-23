STR: Europe hotel performance for February 2017
Euro constant currency, year-over-year comparisons:
Europe
- Occupancy: +2.9% to 64.5%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +1.8% to EUR100.08
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +4.7% to EUR64.59
Local currency, year-over-year comparisons:
Hungary
- Occupancy: +12.0% to 58.1%
- ADR: +4.8% to HUF19,919.04
- RevPAR: +17.3% to HUF11,566.69
STR analysts note that several events lifted Hungary's performance, including FeHoVa 2017 (Fishing, Hunting and Arms International Exhibition, 9-12 February), the Budapest Boat Show (23-26 February) and the Budapest Motor Festival (23-26 February).
Netherlands
- Occupancy: +4.0% to 64.2%
- ADR: +3.5% to EUR107.27
- RevPAR: +7.7% to EUR68.88
Hotel performance in the Netherlands was boosted by the ISE 2017 (Integrated Systems Europe) exhibition in Amsterdam (7-10 February). The country's occupancy eclipsed 80% twice during the four-day event.
Switzerland
- Occupancy: -0.6% to 58.5%
- ADR: -7.9% to CHF229.79
- RevPAR: -8.5% to CHF134.44
February marked Switzerland's first year-over-year occupancy decline since August 2016. STR analysts note that Swiss hotels performed better on weekdays than on weekends in February, suggesting more corporate business than leisure business.
