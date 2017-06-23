LONDON – Hotels in the Central/South America region reported negative performance results in February 2017, according to data from STR.

U.S. dollar constant currency, year-over-year comparisons:

Central/South America region

Occupancy: -2.5% to 55.4%

Average daily rate (ADR): -7.0% to US$102.56

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -9.3% to US$56.81

Local currency, year-over-year comparisons:

Argentina

Occupancy: +3.9% to 59.5%

ADR: +5.6% to ARS1,742.39

RevPAR: +9.7% to ARS1,036.16

Argentina's strong February performance was primarily driven by hotels in the Upscale and Upper Midscale classes (RevPAR: +14.3%). STR analysts note that the country's hotel market is regaining stability after the devaluation of the Argentinian peso in 2016.

Colombia

Occupancy: -5.1% to 59.7%

ADR: -1.1% to COP280,127.96

RevPAR: -6.1% to COP167,203.22

February marked Colombia's third consecutive month of RevPAR declines, which was mainly the result of a 1.6% drop in demand coupled with a 3.7% increase in supply. Looking at performance by class, Midscale and Economy was the only segment to post growth (RevPAR: +6.5%). STR analysts suggest this is reflective of a more price-sensitive consumer base.

Peru

Occupancy: -3.6% to 54.4%

ADR: -10.6% to PEN404.95

RevPAR: -13.8% to PEN220.17

In comparison with a particularly strong ADR last month, hotels in Peru posted sharp declines. Performance was down for most key markets, with the exception of Cusco, which posted occupancy growth of 4.4%, countering a 3.1% decline in ADR.

Contact

Alex Anstett

Media & Communications Coordinator - STR

Send Email