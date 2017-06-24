LONDON – Hotels in the Middle East reported mixed results in the three key performance metrics, while hotels in Africa recorded positive results, according to February 2017 data from STR.

U.S. dollar constant currency, year-over-year comparisons:

Middle East

Occupancy: +3.2% to 71.7%

Average daily rate (ADR): -1.8% to US$176.07

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +1.3% to US$126.25

Africa

Occupancy: +5.5% to 58.8%

ADR: +10.2% to US$109.83

RevPAR: +16.2% to US$64.55

Local currency, year-over-year comparisons:

Jordan

Occupancy: -10.4% to 41.5%

ADR: -4.9% to JOD88.06

RevPAR: -14.8% to JOD36.54

Demand levels in Jordan have fluctuated over the past year with decreases as large as 24.7% and increases as high as 22.2%. According to STR analysts, ongoing security concerns have hindered the country's hotel performance, resulting in the significant occupancy decline for February.

South Africa

Occupancy: +0.2% to 69.8%

ADR: +7.6% to ZAR1,366.12

RevPAR: +7.8% to ZAR954.08

STR analysts note that February is typically a strong month for South Africa hotels. Cape Town, the country's largest tourism hub, recorded standout performance growth during the month with a 14.6% RevPAR increase. The market's hotels received a lift from events like Mining Indaba (6-9 February), the Stellenbosch Wine Festival (24-26 February), the Ultra South Africa music festival (24-25 February) and Jazz on the Rocks (23-27 February). The country's overall performance falls in line with previous months as South Africa's hotel industry has thrived due to weakened currency.

United Arab Emirates

Occupancy: +6.0% to 84.0%

ADR: +1.4% to AED714.04

RevPAR: +7.5% to AED599.94

Performance was boosted by major events in February, including the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (19-23 February) in Abu Dhabi and the Gulfood conference (26 February-2 March) in Dubai. The 84.0% actual occupancy level was the highest for a February in the United Arab Emirates since 2008.

