STR: Middle East and Africa hotel performance for February 2017
U.S. dollar constant currency, year-over-year comparisons:
Middle East
- Occupancy: +3.2% to 71.7%
- Average daily rate (ADR): -1.8% to US$176.07
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +1.3% to US$126.25
Africa
- Occupancy: +5.5% to 58.8%
- ADR: +10.2% to US$109.83
- RevPAR: +16.2% to US$64.55
Local currency, year-over-year comparisons:
Jordan
- Occupancy: -10.4% to 41.5%
- ADR: -4.9% to JOD88.06
- RevPAR: -14.8% to JOD36.54
Demand levels in Jordan have fluctuated over the past year with decreases as large as 24.7% and increases as high as 22.2%. According to STR analysts, ongoing security concerns have hindered the country's hotel performance, resulting in the significant occupancy decline for February.
South Africa
- Occupancy: +0.2% to 69.8%
- ADR: +7.6% to ZAR1,366.12
- RevPAR: +7.8% to ZAR954.08
STR analysts note that February is typically a strong month for South Africa hotels. Cape Town, the country's largest tourism hub, recorded standout performance growth during the month with a 14.6% RevPAR increase. The market's hotels received a lift from events like Mining Indaba (6-9 February), the Stellenbosch Wine Festival (24-26 February), the Ultra South Africa music festival (24-25 February) and Jazz on the Rocks (23-27 February). The country's overall performance falls in line with previous months as South Africa's hotel industry has thrived due to weakened currency.
United Arab Emirates
- Occupancy: +6.0% to 84.0%
- ADR: +1.4% to AED714.04
- RevPAR: +7.5% to AED599.94
Performance was boosted by major events in February, including the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (19-23 February) in Abu Dhabi and the Gulfood conference (26 February-2 March) in Dubai. The 84.0% actual occupancy level was the highest for a February in the United Arab Emirates since 2008.
