HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 12-18 March 2017, according to data from STR.

In a year-over-year comparison with the week of 13-19 March 2016:

Occupancy: -0.6% to 70.0%

Average daily rate (ADR): +1.3% to US$129.93

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +0.7% to US$90.99

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Diego, California, experienced the largest year-over-year increase in RevPAR (+26.3% to US$166.89). That growth was driven primarily by the week's only double-digit lift in ADR (+20.4% to US$185.28). Occupancy in the market rose 4.9% to 90.1%.

Detroit, Michigan, saw the only double-digit rise in occupancy (+12.8% to 71.1%), which pushed the week's second-largest jump in RevPAR (+18.2% to US$70.30).

St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois, was the third and final market with a double-digit increase in RevPAR (+13.8% to US$80.44).

Four Top 25 Markets reported a double-digit decline in RevPAR: San Francisco/San Mateo, California (-20.5% to US$168.66); Miami/Hialeah, Florida (-13.9% to US$207.82); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-New Jersey (-13.7% to US$75.63); and New York, New York (-13.1% to US$190.49).

Miami saw occupancy growth (+1.7% to 90.7%) but reported the week's largest drop in ADR (-15.4% to US$229.03).

San Francisco/San Mateo reported the only other double-digit decrease in ADR (-13.7% to US$207.26).

Philadelphia experienced the steepest decline in occupancy (-9.9% to 63.6%).

