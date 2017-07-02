STR: US hotel results for week ending 25 March
STR analysts note that performance growth was boosted by an Easter calendar shift (27 March 2016). In comparison with the week of 20-26 March 2016, the industry reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:
- Occupancy: +5.0% to 68.7%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +2.9% to US$127.68
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +7.9% to US$87.75
Among the Top 25 Markets, Detroit, Michigan, saw the week's largest increases in occupancy (+21.9% to 69.1%) and RevPAR (+34.4% to US$69.02). ADR in the market rose 10.2% to US$99.92.
Of the 11 additional markets to report double-digit growth in RevPAR, four saw an increase of more than 20.0% in the metric: St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois (+25.4% to US$70.44); Chicago, Illinois (+21.0% to US$83.61); Houston, Texas (+21.0% to US$79.57); and Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia (+20.3% to US$138.64).
Washington, D.C. posted the largest year-over-year increase in ADR (+16.3% to US$176.50). In addition to Detroit, three other markets recorded a double-digit lift in rate for the week: Denver, Colorado (+11.3% to US$122.62); St. Louis (+10.1% to US$100.71); and Chicago (+10.0% to US$125.70).
After Detroit, four other markets experienced double-digit growth in occupancy: St. Louis (+13.9% to 69.9%); Houston (+13.8% to 70.4%); Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-Wisconsin (+10.8% to 62.9%); and Chicago (+10.0% to 66.5%).
New York, New York, saw the steepest decrease in RevPAR (-8.5% to US$196.21).Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, reported the largest decline in ADR (-6.3% to US$86.76). Oahu Island, Hawaii, experienced the largest decrease in occupancy (-5.2% to 79.8%).
