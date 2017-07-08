Switzerland: Do national OTAs make sense? - Horwath HTL
In a world of fierce competition amongst online booking platforms, Horwath HTL Switzerland investigates what value there is for national OTAs within the Swiss market. The report takes into account the perspective of hoteliers and how national OTAs might be beneficial for their business. It reveals that national OTAs have to create additional products and offers to be successful and to differentiate themselves from the international players.
Contact
Sophie Rayner
Global Marketing Manager
Send Email
About Horwath HTL
Horwath HTL is the world"s largest hospitality consulting brand with 45 offices across the world providing expert local knowledge. Since 1915 we have been providing impartial, specialist advice to our clients and are recognized as the founders of the Uniform System of Accounts which subsequently has become the industry standard for hospitality accounting. We focus one hundred percent on hotels, tourism and leisure consulting and have successfully completed over 16,000 projects. If you have any questions, please contact James Chappell, Global Business Director at jchappell@horwathhtl.com