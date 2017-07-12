STR: Preliminary March data for Dubai hotels
Based on daily data from March, Dubai reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:
- Supply: +6.0%
- Demand: +4.6%
- Occupancy: -1.3% to 86.3%
- Average daily rate (ADR): -9.8% to AED756.21
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -11.0% to AED652.61
While ADR continues to be pressured by new supply entering the market, STR analysts note that occupancy reached a significant level for the month even with a slight year-over-year decrease. Demand was boosted by events like GFIA (Global Forum for Innovations in Agriculture, 20-21 March), ARABLAB The Expo 2017 (20-23 March) and DIHAD (Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition, 21-23 March).
