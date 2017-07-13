China Hotels Poised to Outperform Overall Economy
CHINA HOTEL PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS REPORT RELEASED BY E-FORECASTING
Looking ahead of the curve, prospects of future business activity for China's hoteliers increased in January according to the latest reading of the country's Hotel Industry Leading (HIL) indicator. e−forecasting.com's China HIL - a predictive analytic which gauges monthly what's next for business in China's hotel industry - rose 0.2% in January to a reading of 100.2, following an increase of (+0.3%) in December. HIL index is set to equal 100 in 2010.
The six-month smoothed annualized growth rate of China's predictive analytic HIL registered a positive reading of (+7.1%) in January, following a gain of (+8.3%) in December. Consistent with its goal, the six-month smoothed annualized growth rate in HIL dips down several months ahead of the growth rate of the country's hotel performance indicators, like Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR). Similarly, when the country's hotels are in a downswing of the industry's business cycle, the growth in HIL pops up first, signaling an upcoming end of the business recession, which implies a forthcoming recovery in business activity.
"The probability for the country's hotels entering a recession in the near future with falling performance indicators, like Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), rose to 32.0% in January from 29.1% in December," said Maria Sogard CEO at e-forecasting.com.
"When this recession-warning gauge passes the doorstep probability of 25%, growth in hotel performance indicators slow down substantially; and, when the recession probability passes the threshold of 50%, growth rates in hotel industry's performance indicators will turn from positive to negative in a few months later." Maria added.
"All eight forward looking indicators of business activity that comprise China's Hotel Industry Leading (HIL) had a positive contribution to its change in January: US Future Hotel Business; Energy Costs; Merchandise Imports; Leading Economic Indicator; Foreign Demand; Manufacturing Barometer; Economic Climate; Consumer Confidence; " said Evangelos Simos, editor of predictive analytics databases and professor of economics at the University of New Hampshire. None of the 8 indicators of future business activity had a negative or zero contribution to the change of China's Hotel Industry Leading (HIL) in January.
About e-forecasting.com
e-forecasting.com, an international economic research and consulting firm, offers forecasts of the economic environment using proprietary, real-time economic indicators to produce customized solutions for what"s next. e−forecasting.com collaborates with domestic and international clients and publications to provide timely economic content for use as predictive intelligence to strengthen its clients" competitive advantage.
The Hotel Industry Pulse, or U.S.-HIP for short, is a hotel industry indicator that was created to fill the void of a real-time monthly indicator for the hotel industry that captures current conditions. The indicator provides useful information about the timing and degree of the industry"s link with the US business cycle for the last four decades. Simply put, it tracks monthly overall business conditions in the industry, like an industry GDP, and points in a timely way to the changes in direction from growth to recession or vice versa. The composite indicator is made with the following components: revenues from consumers staying at hotels and motels adjusted for inflation, room occupancy rate and hotel employment, along with other key economic factors which influence hotel business activity. HIP indicators are also available for the United Kingdom and Germany.
The US hotel industry leading indicator, or U.S.-HIL for short, is a monthly leading indicator for the industry. Building off the tracking success of HIP, the real-time indicator for the U.S. hotel industry, U.S.-HIL was built as a composite indicator that uses nine different components that, on average, when put together have led the industry four to five months in advance of a change in direction in the industry business cycle. U.S.-HIL provides useful information about the future direction of the U.S. hotel industry. HIL indicators are also available for the United Kingdom and Germany