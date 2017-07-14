Performance

STR: Middle East and Africa hotel pipeline for March 2017

LONDON -- STR's March 2017 Pipeline Report shows 153,298 rooms in 546 hotel projects Under Contract in the Middle East and 59,200 rooms in 319 projects Under Contract in Africa.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The Under Contract total in the Middle East represents a 1.1% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with March 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, the Middle East reported 79,960 rooms in 258 hotels. Based on number of rooms, that is a 0.6% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.