2016 was a busy and interesting one for the African hotel market. It was a year in which hotel investment in Africa made progressive strides, with new hotels launched in new countries and cities across the continent and in which factors such as economic and political events, currency volatility and fluctuating tourism demand brought both challenges and opportunities to hotel markets across the region.

Here, specialist hospitality, real estate and leisure consulting company, HTI Consulting, provide a brief summary of the top five and bottom five performers across 13 African cities for 2016, as indicated by STR Global.

Occupancy rates, Average Daily Rates, rooms sold and future supply have all been taken into account.

