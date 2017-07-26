LONDON – The hotel industry in the Middle East reported negative performance results during the first quarter of 2017, while hotels in Africa posted growth across the three key performance metrics, according to data from STR.

U.S. dollar constant currency, Q1 2017 vs. Q1 2016

Middle East

Occupancy: -1.4% to 70.5%

Average daily rate (ADR): -6.8% to US$173.06

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -8.2% to US$122.07

Africa

Occupancy: +5.0% to 56.0%

Average daily rate (ADR): +9.8% to US$111.15

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +15.3% to US$62.19

Local currency, Q1 2017 vs. Q1 2016

Lebanon

Occupancy: +10.1% to 49.3%

ADR: +0.8% to LBP219,811.07

RevPAR: +11.0% to LBP108,302.14

Lebanon's quarterly performance was lifted by a particularly strong March, as RevPAR rose 30.9% due to 25.8% uplift in occupancy. At the market level, Beirut recorded strong performance growth for March (RevPAR: +29.4%) and the entire first quarter (RevPAR: +12.5%). According to STR analysts, Beirut has experienced a recent surge in tourism, helped by promotional efforts and government initiatives to facilitate political stability.

Saudi Arabia

Occupancy: -10.4% to 58.3%

ADR: -12.0% to SAR578.09

RevPAR: -21.2% to SAR337.29

Performance was down across all submarkets, with Al Khobar/Dammam and Jeddahreporting the most significant RevPAR declines (-38.6% and -33.3%, respectively). Demand fell 6.4% in the country, while supply grew 4.6%. According to research by Colliers International, Saudi Arabia is set to invest US$2 billion in cultural tourism, with a series of projects and targets laid out for Saudi Vision 2030.

Tunisia

Occupancy: +31.2% to 42.5%

ADR: -2.0% to TND161.58

RevPAR: +28.6% to TND68.70

STR analysts note that Tunisia's occupancy growth came in comparison with months of significant decline in 2016. A low comparison base remained during that time period due to the 2015 terrorist attack in Sousse. Nonetheless, positive indications can be seen in the eight projects currently In Construction in the country and the additional five projects in various phases of planning. Several global brands are included in the new supply set to enter the market.

Contact

Alex Anstett

Media & Communications Coordinator - STR

Send Email