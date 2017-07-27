STR: Central/South America hotel performance for Q1 2017
U.S. dollar constant currency, Q1 2017 vs. Q1 2016
Central/South America
- Occupancy: -1.6% to 55.3%
- Average daily rate (ADR): -6.1% to US$101.60
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -7.6% to US$56.16
Local currency, Q1 2017 vs. Q1 2016
Brazil
- Occupancy: -5.4% to 50.7%
- ADR: -13.2% to BRL281.41
- RevPAR: -17.9% to BRL142.59
Despite overall declines for the quarter, March marked Brazil's first month of demand growth (+2.9%) since August 2016. Supply for the quarter was up 4.5% compared with Q1 2016, placing pressure on both occupancy and ADR levels. At the market level, São Paulo benefited from Lollapalooza (25-26 March), as major headliners like The Strokes, The Weeknd and Metallica helped boost occupancy 102.8% on the 26th.
Chile
- Occupancy: +7.5% to 69.2%
- ADR: -8.2% to CLP80,753.79
- RevPAR: -1.3% to CLP55,913.17
While a decline in ADR drove down Chile's overall Q1 performance, the country recorded its highest actual occupancy level (71.4%) for a March since 2014. Because of the ADR decreases, the Providencia area in Santiago was the only of the country's submarkets that experienced an increase in RevPAR (+9.6%) in March.
Panama
- Occupancy: +9.1% to 58.7%
- ADR: -6.6% to PAB96.70
- RevPAR: +1.9% to PAB56.72
In March, Panama recorded a 28.4% year-over-year increase in occupancy to 66.3%, marking the country's highest actual occupancy level for the month since 2012. Panama City's occupancy increased 107.2% on Wednesday 22 March, when the city hosted the CABSEC defense conference and Expocomer 2017 international trade exhibition.
Contact
Alex Anstett
Media & Communications Coordinator - STR
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.