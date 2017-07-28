HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – Canada's hotel industry reported positive year-over-year results in the three key performance metrics during the first quarter of 2017, according to data from STR.

Compared with Q1 2016:

Occupancy: +2.7% to 56.1%

Average daily rate (ADR): +2.7% to CAD140.17

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +5.5% to CAD78.64

March was particularly strong in terms of growth (RevPAR: +8.1%), and STR analysts attribute that performance strength to a favorable Easter calendar shift.

Two provinces saw double-digit RevPAR growth for the quarter: New Brunswick (+11.8% to CAD52.95) and Quebec (+10.1% to CAD87.11).

Prince Edward Island posted the largest lift in ADR (+6.0% to CAD105.48).

Newfoundland and Labrador experienced the greatest rise in occupancy (+9.4% to 50.8%).

Saskatchewan reported the steepest declines across the three performance metrics. Occupancy fell 2.9% to 48.0%, ADR was down 5.4% to CAD120.20 and RevPAR dropped 8.1% to CAD57.74.

Overall, nine of the 11 reporting provinces registered a RevPAR increase for the quarter.

