STR: Canada hotel performance for Q1 2017
Compared with Q1 2016:
- Occupancy: +2.7% to 56.1%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +2.7% to CAD140.17
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +5.5% to CAD78.64
March was particularly strong in terms of growth (RevPAR: +8.1%), and STR analysts attribute that performance strength to a favorable Easter calendar shift.
Two provinces saw double-digit RevPAR growth for the quarter: New Brunswick (+11.8% to CAD52.95) and Quebec (+10.1% to CAD87.11).
Prince Edward Island posted the largest lift in ADR (+6.0% to CAD105.48).
Newfoundland and Labrador experienced the greatest rise in occupancy (+9.4% to 50.8%).
Saskatchewan reported the steepest declines across the three performance metrics. Occupancy fell 2.9% to 48.0%, ADR was down 5.4% to CAD120.20 and RevPAR dropped 8.1% to CAD57.74.
Overall, nine of the 11 reporting provinces registered a RevPAR increase for the quarter.
