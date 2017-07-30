STR: US hotel results for week ending 22 April
Performance on Sunday and Monday of the week was lower due to a comparison with a non-Easter time period last year. In an overall comparison with the week of 17-23 April 2016, the industry reported the following:
- Occupancy: -0.5% to 68.0%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +1.3% to US$124.48
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +0.7% to US$84.61
Among the Top 25 Markets, Anaheim/Santa Ana, California, reported the largest year-over-year RevPAR increase (+11.9% to US$116.05), driven primarily by the week's highest lift in ADR (+8.8% to US$151.38). Occupancy in the market rose 2.8% to 76.7%.
Seattle, Washington, posted the only other double-digit increase in RevPAR (+10.0% to US$114.37).
Houston, Texas, saw the most significant percentage growth in occupancy (+7.6% to 67.6%).
New Orleans, Louisiana, reported the steepest declines across the three key performance metrics. Occupancy fell 13.2% to 72.1%, ADR was down 22.9% to US$147.47 and RevPAR dropped 33.1% to US$106.29.
Two additional markets experienced a double-digit drop in RevPAR for the week: Dallas, Texas (-13.9% to US$77.60), and Detroit, Michigan (-10.9% to US$58.32). Dallas also reported the only other double-digit decline in occupancy (-11.6% to 72.9%).
