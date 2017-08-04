The Asia Pacific market is one of the most bankable in the international hospitality industry. The region continues to see increased growth, and China is perhaps one of the tourism strongholds of the regions, with TOPHOTELNEWS reporting on its sustained popularity in February of this year, citing it as one of the fastest growing countries in the industry. Data complied from the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database outlines the Chinese project pipeline, and reports an incredible 744 proposed openings which will give a total key count of 199,955 rooms. The lion's share of the projects will be in the luxury 5-star category, while the rest will be 4-star, 446 and 298 in each category respectively.

As is common, many of the new hotels and resorts will be located in urban centres or in areas where tourism is already a mainstay of the economy. Shanghai will benefit from 52 new hotels and 30 projects will open in Chengdu. The idyllic paradise of Sanya on Hainan Island will receive 28 new hotels, adding to the already substantial collection of upscale resorts on the Yalong Bay.

Big name brands are some of the most high-profiled investors in the area, with industry leaders Marriott and Hilton at the helm of development. Hilton will bring its tally to 446 hotels in the area, while Four Points by Sheraton and Sheraton Hotels and Resorts will operate a similar number of projects each.

2017 and 2018 will be busy years across the People's Republic of China. This year some 242 hotels will open their doors to guest, while 2018 will see a projected total of 256 hotels come to fruition. 114 projects will open in 2019, while 2020 and beyond will usher in 132 hotels and resorts in China.

Let's take a look at some of the more interesting projects that are currently underway in China:

Banyan Tree Leishan

The whole resort includes Banyan Tree Leishan,Angsana Leishan and Dhawa Leishan

This is a resort which could have the whole view of "Xijiang Thousand Households Miao Village".

Ahn Luh Yanqi Beijing

This hotel is located at the foot of Yanshan Mountains, Hairou District, northeast of Beijing and about 37 miles (60 km) from Beijing City Centre. The Yanqi Lake scenic area is one of the most popular vacation areas of Beijing and is also the location of the last APEC 2014 Congress.

Aman Resort Fuzhou

Approximately 800 kilometres southwest of Shanghai, the resort incorporates a decade-long restorative project working to disassemble, relocate and restore more than 30 villages, 50 Ming and Qing dynasty houses, and 10,000 ancient camphor trees in the mountainous region of eastern China. Set on 40 hectares filled with rescued millenarian trees and ornamental lakes, contemporary structures were built alongside the reassembled ancient houses to create the resort, which features an Aman Spa with two pools; six dining venues; and Nan Shu Fang, a serene garden and meditation space. The resort's newly-built suites and villas will complement restored antique villas, complete with contemporary interiors and private pools. The architecture embodies traditional Chinese culture, with a blend of old and new, and was led by Australian architect Kerry Hill who specialises in hotel design in Asia.

