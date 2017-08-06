Performance

Latin American & Caribbean Hotels Monitor - Whitebridge Hospitality

The last 12 months have been another year of mixed performances in the LAC region, with each of the three sub-regions experiencing different levels of performance. At a high level, the RevPAR growth statistics reveal that: Central America was the best performer with an increase of +1.3%; South America, despite the Olympic Games in Brazil, fell by -0.8%; the Caribbean suffered the most under the external influences of an expansive Cuba, a weak Canadian dollar and the threat of Zika, recording a decline of -3.5%.