STR: US hotel results for week ending 29 April
In comparison with the week of 24-30 April 2016, the industry reported the following:
- Occupancy: +3.7% to 70.3%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +5.1% to US$127.50
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +8.9% to US$89.65
STR analysts attribute the level of performance growth to a comparison with Passover week last year.
Among the Top 25 Markets, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-New Jersey, saw the largest year-over-year increase in RevPAR (+28.7% to US$132.05). Growth was driven primarily by the week's largest lift in ADR (+20.1% to US$161.06). Occupancy in the market rose 7.1% to 82.0%.
Six additional markets experienced a lift in RevPAR of more than 15.0%: Atlanta, Georgia (+22.0% to US$86.99); Boston, Massachusetts (+18.6% to US$181.23);Phoenix, Arizona (+17.8% to US$109.58); Denver, Colorado (+15.7% to US$94.73);Anaheim/Santa Ana, California (+15.4% to US$125.33); and Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia (+15.2% to US$68.52). Overall, 10 Top 25 Markets posted double-digit growth in the metric.
Boston reported the only other double-digit increase in ADR (+13.1% to US$219.99).
Atlanta saw the only double-digit rise in occupancy (+11.1% to 76.7%).
New Orleans, Louisiana, reported the steepest declines across the three key performance metrics. Occupancy fell 6.0% to 78.2%, ADR was down 7.4% to US$174.35 and RevPAR dropped 13.0% to US$136.31.
