Singapore’s hotel market to expand in 2017
As would be assumed, the majority of these hotels and resorts are at the upper end of the scale, with 11o f the proposed projects ranking in the 5-star sector, while four hotels have 4-stars and the remaining 3 projects set to be 3-star hotels, showing that the market caters for travelers of all demographics. The recently opened refurbishment of the 5-star Concorde Hotel boasts 407 luxury rooms and suites, while the 4-star Ascott Orchard Singapore, a new-build hotel that opened in February this year, welcomes guests into its 220 new rooms, located within the Orchard Road shopping belt.
More information on hotel constructions in Singapore can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.
