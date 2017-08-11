The Middle Eastern country of Oman is the subject of some reimagining of its potential from within the region. A panel discussion by the Majlis al-Shura, the region's political and advisory body, stated that more was to be done to tap into the underexploited resource of Oman's tourism industry. According to a report by the Committee on Addressing the Economic Crisis and its Impact on the Society, Oman should be monitoring tourism patterns and activities and investigating ways in which the culture, heritage and geography of Oman could be used to increase the tourism sector in the area so that it would benefit the economy.

Earmarked as a way of furthering the development of the National Program for Enhancing Economic Diversification, cultivating growth in the tourism sector will enable bigger contributions of that sector to the country's GDP.

Following on from the Committee's recommendations, an agreement was signed by the Ministry of Tourism for the development of a new complex in Oman. The Al Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex will occupy 500,000m2 of waterfront land looking onto the Sea of Oman. The project will allow for 3 luxury 4 or 5-star hotels, as well as townhouses, villas, serviced residences and apartments, which will also benefit from amenities such as a shopping mall, water park and Crystal Lagoon, which will be at the centre of the complex. New infrastructure including a new rail link connecting various nodes in the area will increase the connectivity around the Wilayat of Barka in the Governorate of South Al Batinah, where the complex will be located.

Let's take a look at a few hotel projects currently under construction in Oman:

Sundus Rotana

Sundus Investments Projects has announced that it has signed a deal with hotels group Rotana to develop a new four-star hotel in Bousher, Muscat. The company said that the hotel – to be known as the Sundus Rotana – would be built close to Muscat's international airport. The hotel will have severeal guest rooms spread across four floors. It will contain retail units at ground floor level selling fashion accessories and jewellery and will also have a ballroom, executive boardroom, seven conference rooms. restaurants, a spa, swimming pool and fitness centre.

Crowne Plaza Oman Convention and Exhibition Center Muscat

This project is part of the Madinat Al-Irfan is the Sultanate's largest urban development project that will create a new downtown area for the Muscat capital district that will set a model for planning modern cities across the Sultanate and lead the way for social and economic Growth in the decades ahead. Development of a JW Marriott Hotel included in the Oman Convention & Exhibition Center project.

Jumeirah Saraya Bandar Jissah Boutique Hotel

The resort will consist of two hotel components, one consisting of 206 rooms and the other of 106 rooms, located in the picturesque cove of Bandar Jissah, near Qantab, nestled between the Hajjar Mountains and the Gulf of Oman. The resort lies 15 minutes south of the city centre and 40 minutes from Seeb International Airport. The overall development will include a 1,200 square metres Talise Spa, a dive centre, a wide range of sports and leisure facilities, a selection of restaurants, bars and cafes and a kids club. The resort will also include conference and banquet facilities to cater for Oman's growing attraction as a destination for conferences, meetings and large-scale events.

More information on hotel constructions in Oman can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

View Source

Contact

Jule Grass

Marketing Manager

Phone: +49 4261 4140 309

Send Email