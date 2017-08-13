STR: US hotel results for week ending 6 May
In comparison with the week of 1-7 May 2016, the industry reported the following:
- Occupancy: +3.3% to 67.9%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +2.4% to US$126.67
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +5.8% to US$85.96
STR analysts note that performance growth was particularly strong on Friday andSaturday due to a comparison with Mother's Day weekend a year ago.
Among the Top 25 Markets, Nashville, Tennessee, posted the largest year-over-year increase in RevPAR (+18.4% to US$128.97). Growth was driven by the week's only double-digit lift in ADR (+11.2% to US$155.01) as well as the second-largest rise in occupancy (+6.5% to 83.2%).
Four additional markets saw a double-digit increase in RevPAR for the week: Phoenix, Arizona (+13.3% to US$88.56); Orlando, Florida (+12.7% to US$91.51); Oahu Island, Hawaii (+11.4% to US$189.35); and Los Angeles/Long Beach, California (+10.6% to US$149.20).
Orlando's performance increase was pushed by the week's largest lift in occupancy (+7.4% to 76.0%).
Houston, Texas, experienced the steepest decline in RevPAR (-9.7% to US$88.22).Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-New Jersey, reported the largest drop in ADR (-7.2% to US$134.09). Dallas, Texas, saw the greatest fall in occupancy (-3.4% to 70.5%).
