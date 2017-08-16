Performance

STR: Europe hotel pipeline for April 2017

LONDON -- STR's April 2017 Pipeline Report shows 167,950 rooms in 1,068 hotel projects Under Contract in Europe. The total represents a 15.3% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with April 2016.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

Europe reported 77,280 rooms in 484 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 22.0% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

Six key markets reported more than 2,000 rooms In Construction: