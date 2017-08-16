STR: Europe hotel pipeline for April 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
Europe reported 77,280 rooms in 484 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 22.0% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
Six key markets reported more than 2,000 rooms In Construction:
- London, England (4,730 rooms in 27 projects)
- Istanbul, Turkey (4,595 rooms in 25 projects)
- Moscow, Russia (3,488 rooms in 16 projects)
- Berlin, Germany (2,691 rooms in nine projects)
- Munich, Germany (2,676 rooms in 12 projects)
- Amsterdam, The Netherlands (2,595 rooms in 12 projects)
