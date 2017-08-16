Performance

STR: Middle East and Africa hotel pipeline for April 2017

LONDON -- STR's April 2017 Pipeline Report shows 156,445 rooms in 563 hotel projects Under Contract in the Middle East and 59,632 rooms in 324 projects Under Contract in Africa.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The Under Contract total in the Middle East represents a 2.5% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with April 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, the Middle East reported 83,980 rooms in 272 hotels. Based on number of rooms, that is a 3.8% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

The Under Contract total in Africa represents an 8.3% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with April 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, Africa reported 31,004 rooms in 172 hotels. Based on number of rooms, that is a 3.8% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

Four key markets in the Middle East and Africa region reported more than 5,000 rooms In Construction: