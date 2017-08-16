STR: Middle East and Africa hotel pipeline for April 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The Under Contract total in the Middle East represents a 2.5% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with April 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, the Middle East reported 83,980 rooms in 272 hotels. Based on number of rooms, that is a 3.8% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
The Under Contract total in Africa represents an 8.3% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with April 2016. Specifically in the In Construction phase, Africa reported 31,004 rooms in 172 hotels. Based on number of rooms, that is a 3.8% increase in year-over-year comparisons.
Four key markets in the Middle East and Africa region reported more than 5,000 rooms In Construction:
- Makkah, Saudi Arabia (22,455 rooms in 18 projects)
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates (20,557 rooms in 72 projects)
- Doha, Qatar (7,343 rooms in 31 projects)
- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (5,972 rooms in 29 projects)
