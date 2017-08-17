STR: Central/South America hotel pipeline for April 2017
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The Central/South America region reported 30,014 rooms in 187 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 3.6% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.
Two key markets reported more than 1,000 rooms In Construction:
- Bogota, Colombia (1,582 rooms in six projects)
- São Paulo, Brazil (1,343 rooms in six projects)
