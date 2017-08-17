Performance

STR: Central/South America hotel pipeline for April 2017

LONDON -- STR's April 2017 Pipeline Report shows 61,110 rooms in 390 hotel projects Under Contract in the Central/South America region. The total represents a 10.6% decrease in rooms Under Contract compared with April 2016.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The Central/South America region reported 30,014 rooms in 187 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 3.6% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.

Two key markets reported more than 1,000 rooms In Construction: