The Colombia hotel project pipeline
Let's take a look at a few key projects underway in Colombia:
Hilton Bogota Corferias , Bogota, Colombia
Hilton has a number of hotels in progress. In Bogota, the Hilton Bogota Corferias will boast 414 new rooms in the luxury 5-star new build that is set to open in mid-2018. Medellin will gain the new Hilton Medellin, another 5-star resort with a key count of 206, and finally the Hilton Santa Marta Pozos Colorados will open the doors to its 261 rooms, of 5-star quality, at the end of 2018.
The Conrad Cartagena, Cartagena, Colombia
The Conrad Cartagena is also underway, with the 273-key 5-star resort hoping to open its doors later this year. The resorts boasts an 18 hole golf course, 7 restaurants and a spa centre. Melia Hotels and Resorts is also setting its sights on Cartagena, with the 4-star Melia Cartagena de Indias providing 154 new rooms to visitors in 2017.
Radisson Blu Ar Santa Marta Resort & Spa
Radisson is opening two new hotels in both its Blu and Red ranges. Radisson Red Bogota will open at the end of this year, while Radisson Blu Ar Santa Marta Resort & Spa will also be welcoming guests in 2017.
The Delano Cartagena, Cartagena, Colombia
New build Crowne Plaza Medellin – Palmanova Hotel has 199 new rooms at 4-star level and is set to open late 2018. The luxury 5-star Delano Cartagena will be opening in the south of the city at the end of 2017.
