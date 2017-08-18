TOPHOTELNEWS recently reported on the increasing growth of Colombia's tourism industry following new peace deals in the South American country. The Economist, chose Colombia as "Country of the Year" 2016. The publication stressed that it was the country with the most achievements during the current year.

TOPHOTELPROJECTS hotel database now shows that there are 21 hotels currently under construction in the area, a sure sign of Colombia's position as a new Latin American destination. Big name brands are buildings hotels all over the country, mainly taking advantage of Colombia's incredible Caribbean coastline but also of major cities like the capital Bogota and Medellin, the City of Eternal Spring.

Let's take a look at a few key projects underway in Colombia:

Hilton Bogota Corferias , Bogota, Colombia

Hilton has a number of hotels in progress. In Bogota, the Hilton Bogota Corferias will boast 414 new rooms in the luxury 5-star new build that is set to open in mid-2018. Medellin will gain the new Hilton Medellin, another 5-star resort with a key count of 206, and finally the Hilton Santa Marta Pozos Colorados will open the doors to its 261 rooms, of 5-star quality, at the end of 2018.

The Conrad Cartagena, Cartagena, Colombia

The Conrad Cartagena is also underway, with the 273-key 5-star resort hoping to open its doors later this year. The resorts boasts an 18 hole golf course, 7 restaurants and a spa centre. Melia Hotels and Resorts is also setting its sights on Cartagena, with the 4-star Melia Cartagena de Indias providing 154 new rooms to visitors in 2017.

Radisson Blu Ar Santa Marta Resort & Spa

Radisson is opening two new hotels in both its Blu and Red ranges. Radisson Red Bogota will open at the end of this year, while Radisson Blu Ar Santa Marta Resort & Spa will also be welcoming guests in 2017.

The Delano Cartagena, Cartagena, Colombia

New build Crowne Plaza Medellin – Palmanova Hotel has 199 new rooms at 4-star level and is set to open late 2018. The luxury 5-star Delano Cartagena will be opening in the south of the city at the end of 2017.

More information on hotels in Colombia can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

