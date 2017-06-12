STR: US hotel results for week ending 3 June
In comparison with the week of 29 May through 4 June 2016, the industry recorded the following:
- Occupancy: -1.0% to 63.9%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +1.4% to US$120.34
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +0.4% to US$76.89
Among the Top 25 Markets, New Orleans, Louisiana, posted the largest year-over-year increase in RevPAR (+16.2% to US$96.02), driven primarily by the week's only double-digit lift in ADR (+10.1% to US$142.57). Occupancy in the market was up 5.5% to 67.4%.
Orlando, Florida, saw the only other double-digit increase in RevPAR (+10.1% to US$78.32).
Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, experienced the largest increase in occupancy (+6.8% to 64.7%).
Houston, Texas, reported the steepest declines in ADR (-8.5% to US$90.37) and RevPAR (-16.3% to US$48.98).
Dallas, Texas, saw the week's largest dip in occupancy (-8.6% to 61.6%) and the only other double-digit decrease in RevPAR (-10.8% to US$57.45).
Contact
Jeff Higley (STR)
VP, Digital Media & Communications
Phone: +1 (615) 824-8664 ext. 3318
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.