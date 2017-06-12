Performance

STR: 2017-18 school break calendars will alter hotel demand patterns

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – The School Break Report from STR shows two significant school holiday shifts for the 2017-18 academic year and a wide variance in overall U.S. school calendars.

"Hoteliers continue see how holiday calendar shifts of two weeks or even one day can impact a significant period of demand," said Chris Klauda, STR's director of destination research. "We will see several important shifts this year, such as a more concentrated spring break and more students on break during the first week of January. It is vital to identify and anticipate these specific patterns of the markets feeding hotel business."

Key findings from the 2017-18 School Break Report include: