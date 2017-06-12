LONDON -- STR's preliminary May 2017 data for Hong Kong indicates performance driven by strong demand.

Based on daily data from May, Hong Kong reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:

Supply: +1.9%

Demand: +4.8%

Occupancy: +2.9% to 83.4%

Average daily rate (ADR): +0.9% to HKD1,234.66

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +3.8% to HKD1,029.24

STR analysts highlighted the following events as demand drivers for the market: ProWine Asia (8-11 May); HKTDC, medical devices and supplies fair (16-18 May); and Hofex, food and hospitality show (8-11 May).

In addition, STR analysts note that year-over-year results were helped by a comparison with a weak performance period in 2016.

STR will release actual May 2017 results later this month. The May edition of STR's Market Forecast is now available.

