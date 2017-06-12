STR: Preliminary May data for Berlin hotels
Based on daily data from May, Berlin reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:
- Supply: +1.0%
- Demand: +3.1%
- Occupancy: +2.1% to 81.4%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +5.8% to EUR105.41
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +8.1% to EUR85.79
The absolute occupancy level would be the second-highest for any May on record in the market. STR analysts attribute demand to the following events: Re:Publica, digital culture conference (8-10 May); Deutscher Evangelischer Kirchentag (24-28 May), faith festival; and DFB-Pokal, German football final (27 May). The market reported 11 days of occupancy above 90% during the month.
STR will release actual May 2017 results later this month. The May edition of STR's Market Forecast is now available.
Contact
Alex Anstett
Media & Communications Coordinator - STR
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.