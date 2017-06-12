LONDON -- STR's preliminary May 2017 data for Berlin, Germany, indicates significant occupancy levels and strong performance growth.

Based on daily data from May, Berlin reported the following in year-over-year comparisons:

Supply: +1.0%

Demand: +3.1%

Occupancy: +2.1% to 81.4%

Average daily rate (ADR): +5.8% to EUR105.41

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +8.1% to EUR85.79

The absolute occupancy level would be the second-highest for any May on record in the market. STR analysts attribute demand to the following events: Re:Publica, digital culture conference (8-10 May); Deutscher Evangelischer Kirchentag (24-28 May), faith festival; and DFB-Pokal, German football final (27 May). The market reported 11 days of occupancy above 90% during the month.

STR will release actual May 2017 results later this month. The May edition of STR's Market Forecast is now available.

